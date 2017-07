Fresh Mafia intimidation at Falcone school (2)

Palermo, July 13 - There was a fresh act of intimidation by the Sicilian Mafia at a Palermo school dedicated to slain anti-Mafia magistrate Giovanni Falcone Thursday. A dead bird was found outside the building in the crime-ridden Zen district of the Sicilian capital. Earlier this week a statue of Falcone was decapitated at the school and the bust use as a battering ram against the side of the building.