Messina, July 13 - Three Italian inmates from near Messina on Thursday broke out of a jail at Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto. They were serving terms ranging between five and six years for crimes linked to drug addiction, police said. The three tore off a cast-iron window frame and fled, police said. Police launched a manhunt for the trio while prison union SAPPE said the break-out was "inevitable" given the slack security at the jail.