EU migrant policy must be shared says Gentiloni (4)

Trieste, July 12 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Trieste Wednesday that "Italy has done and will continue to so its part in rescuing and receiving (migrants) but at the same time it is trying to make sure that migratory policy is not entrusted only to some countries but is shared by all the EU". Gentiloni said Merkel and Macron had confirmed "the need to have a more cohesive and stronger European Union". Merkel voiced solidarity, saying that "Italy has done a great job on migrants, we are supportive of Italy". She said that "Europe cannot only be the Europe of the economy but also the Europe that faces all the challenges together". Macron said that "I express solidarity with Italy, France has not always done its part on refugees, we are accelerating the procedures and we will (play our part)". Macron said "we will play our part in this (migrant) struggle, it is a duty, but he reiterated that "we can't welcome men and women arriving for economic reasons". Macron said that economic migrants and refugees were "two different realities and I won't give in to this dominant spirit of confusion". Speaking later in the day, after a summit on the western Balkans, Gentiloni said "the distinction that Macron makes is legitimate. "It's the law, they are the rules. "We too say that refugees and economic migrants are not a phenomenon that has the same characteristics but we say that you can't ignore the reality of great migrations", caused by economic reasons and not war. Gentiloni said "progress has been made on migratory policy, but it is still not sufficient". He said "I am convinced that the policy that Italy is pushing has produced results, but they are still insufficient".