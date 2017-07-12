Dancer Roberto Bolle shines at sold-out Caracalla

Rome, July 12 - Roberto Bolle, arguably Italy's greatest male classical ballet dancer, once again wowed the public with his grace and presence at his "Bolle and Friends" summer dance extravaganza in the stunning outdoor venue of the ancient Roman Baths of Caracalla. In the first of three sold-out performances, the statuesque 42-year-old Bolle commanded the stage with his impressive technical artistry and ability to connect with the audience, in a show that has been a summer must-see since it began in 2011. The public welcomed Bolle with warm affection from his first moments on stage, just like audiences in Florence at the show's debut this year on July 7 and 8. The dancer from Piedmont, who is also the show's artistic director, shared the stage with a range of top international talent in a programme designed for all tastes, from strict traditionalists to those preferring a more contemporary take on dance. There was the Ballet 101 solo piece by Eric Gauthier together with actor Francesco Pannofino as a special guest, who performed the role of "inciting" Bolle to perform all the positions of the title. Stars of the ballet world included Herman Cornejo of New York's American Ballet Theatre (ABT), Polina Seminonova from the Staatsballett of Berlin in her debut at Caracalla, Melissa Hamilton of London's Royal Ballet, Misa Kuranaga from the Boston Ballet, Anna Ol and Young Gyu Choi from the Dutch National Ballet of Amsterdam, and Daniil Simkin of ABT, who the public loved and applauded wildly for his extraordinary technique. The two-act programme featured Don Quixote and La Bayadere by 19th-century French-Russian choreographer Marius Petipa, French choreographer Roland Petit's Carmen, and, for more modern dance lovers, the music of Radiohead with Take Me With You in choreography by Robert Bondara alongside George Balanchine's Tchiakovsky Pas de Deux. The audience clamored for more at the show's conclusion after two hours, applauding and stomping on the ground for an encore. Bolle didn't disappoint, offering his fans a new piece called Rencontre, performed together with Melissa Hamilton, with music composed and performed by René Aubry and choreography by Massimiliano Volpini.