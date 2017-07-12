New York

US hasn't asked us to do more in Libya - Pinotti (3)

Mattis didn't ask Rome to lead mission

US hasn't asked us to do more in Libya - Pinotti (3)

New York, July 12 - United States Defense Secretary James Mattis did not ask Italy to lead a military mission in Libya during talks with Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti Tuesday, Pinotti said Wednesday, denying press reports. "Nor did the Americans ask us to do more in the country," she said. La Repubblica daily, among others, reported Wednesday that the US wanted Italy to step up action in Libya in view of possibly leading a military mission to help pacify and unite the country. Pinotti went on: "Certainly with Mattis we discussed the fragmentation that there is still in Libya and how to reduce the distances that exist to make sure there is an inclusive government in which all sides see themselves. "But there was no request to do more, indeed great recognition was expressed for what Italy is doing in the Mediterranean in general for the crises present there. "The US recognises that Italy has great knowledge of the country and from this standpoint it trusts our indications on what the movements to be implemented in the field should be".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Tante cose non funzionano, Messina perderà i grandi eventi"

"Tante cose non funzionano, Messina perderà i grandi eventi"

di Mauro Cucè

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

di Domenico Bertè

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Paura a San Jachiddu, fiamme nel condominio FOTO

Paura a San Jachiddu, fiamme nel condominio FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33