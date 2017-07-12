God condemns Vesuvius fires - Naples bishop (2)

Naples, July 12 - God has already condemned the arson fires on Mt Vesuvius, Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe said Wednesday. He said "those who, thinking they can act with impunity, have decided to kill the environment, have placed themselves outside God's grace and in mortal sin," he said. "I firmly urge these people hiding behind flames and smoke to come out into the open, to recover their dignity and hand themselves in," said Sepe, voicing "pain and anger, indignation and condemnation" for the "flames and ash on Vesuvius and large areas of the province of Naples". Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti vowed an "extremely strong" probe into the arsonists suspected of operating on Vesuvius .