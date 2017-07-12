Naples

God condemns Vesuvius fires - Naples bishop (2)

Very strong probe says Galletti

God condemns Vesuvius fires - Naples bishop (2)

Naples, July 12 - God has already condemned the arson fires on Mt Vesuvius, Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe said Wednesday. He said "those who, thinking they can act with impunity, have decided to kill the environment, have placed themselves outside God's grace and in mortal sin," he said. "I firmly urge these people hiding behind flames and smoke to come out into the open, to recover their dignity and hand themselves in," said Sepe, voicing "pain and anger, indignation and condemnation" for the "flames and ash on Vesuvius and large areas of the province of Naples". Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti vowed an "extremely strong" probe into the arsonists suspected of operating on Vesuvius .

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Tante cose non funzionano, Messina perderà i grandi eventi"

"Tante cose non funzionano, Messina perderà i grandi eventi"

di Mauro Cucè

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

di Domenico Bertè

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Giovedì disagi sulla A-20, 2 svincoli chiusi

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

Pericolo a Sperone, fiamme vicino alle case

di Domenico Berte'

Paura a San Jachiddu, fiamme nel condominio FOTO

Paura a San Jachiddu, fiamme nel condominio FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33