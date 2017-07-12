Galletti says may use army for Vesuvius fires (3)

Rome
12/07/2017
Rome, July 12 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Wednesday the army may be used to combat wildfires on Mt Vesuvius. "We are talking to (Defence) Minister (Roberta) Pinotti about it," he said. He said the army might be sent in "in the next few hours". Galletti vowed an "extremely strong" probe into the arsonists suspected of operating on Vesuvius, saying that if found guilty they should be sent to jail "for 15 years". God has already condemned the suspected arson fires on Mt Vesuvius, Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe said. He said "those who, thinking they can act with impunity, have decided to kill the environment, have placed themselves outside God's grace and in mortal sin," he said. "I firmly urge these people hiding behind flames and smoke to come out into the open, to recover their dignity and hand themselves in," said Sepe, voicing "pain and anger, indignation and condemnation" for the "flames and ash on Vesuvius and large areas of the province of Naples".
