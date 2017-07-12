Draft migrant NGO code sets 11 rules (2)

Rome, July 12 - A draft of a migrant NGO code of conduct prepared by Italy and being viewed by European offices sets 11 rules, according to a copy seen by ANSA. These include a ban on phoning "to facilitate the departure of boats carrying migrants", the obligation to allow police aboard and a requirement to have a technical certification to carry out rescues. Those who refuse to sign the code may not get authorisation to access Italian ports. The first rule is the "absolute prohibition" for humanitarian ships to enter Libyan waters, which can only be reached "if there is a clear danger for human life at sea". The NGOs are then asked not to make phone calls or send luminous signals to facilitate the departure and the embarkation of boats carrying migrants, with "the obvious intention of not facilitating contacts with traffickers".