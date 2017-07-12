Blaze threatens tourist camp in Sicily (3)

Palermo, July 12 - A wildfire on Wednesday threatened a tourist camp near Trapani and the local mayor appealed to people with boats to go and rescue residents. Some 700 holidaymakers are currently trying to get out on boats. "It's very urgent" said the mayor, Matteo Rizzo. Fire crews on Wednesday worked to contain vast wildfires that have raged since Tuesday on Mt Vesuvius, Naples, while more wildfires were reported across southern Italy. Carabinieri police, firefighters, regional officers and some 100 civil protection volunteers worked to contain the flames, along with three Canadair aircrafts and a helicopter, in the areas of Ottaviano, Trecase and Torre del Greco. One of the fires raging in the Naples area completely destroyed a local forest range precinct in Trecase, local officials said Wednesday. Regional protection authorities said a total of 927 fires have been reported between June 15 and July 10 this year in the Campania region around Naples, compared to 158 over the same period in 2016. Meanwhile in Sicily, wildfires that had been raging around Messina over the past three days were contained on Wednesday. Other wildfires were reported in Milazzo, Giardini and Gaggi and on the island of Lipari, where several hectares of land were burned by the flames. Local police are investigating whether the fires were caused by arsonists or by higher-than-average temperatures and dry terrain. Overall, firefighter crews as of Tuesday night had carried out 1,130 operations to contain wildfires across Italy, fire personnel said. Sicily registered the highest number of operations, 458, followed by the southern regions of Puglia with 241, Calabria with 226 and Campania with 221. The Lazio region around Rome recorded 214 such operations.