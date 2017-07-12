Draft migrant NGO code sets 11 rules (2)

Rome
12/07/2017
Rome, July 12 - A draft of a migrant NGO code of conduct prepared by Italy and being viewed by European offices sets 11 rules, according to a copy seen by ANSA. These include a ban on phoning "to facilitate the departure of boats carrying migrants", the obligation to allow police aboard and a requirement to have a technical certification to carry out rescues. Those who refuse to sign the code may not get authorisation to access Italian ports. Italy's partners have agreed to the code as part of efforts to share the burden of the central Mediterranean migrant emergency.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online