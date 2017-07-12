Draft migrant NGO code sets 11 rules (2)

Rome, July 12 - A draft of a migrant NGO code of conduct prepared by Italy and being viewed by European offices sets 11 rules, according to a copy seen by ANSA. These include a ban on phoning "to facilitate the departure of boats carrying migrants", the obligation to allow police aboard and a requirement to have a technical certification to carry out rescues. Those who refuse to sign the code may not get authorisation to access Italian ports. Italy's partners have agreed to the code as part of efforts to share the burden of the central Mediterranean migrant emergency.