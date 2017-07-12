Renzi defends his 'project' in presenting new book

Rome, July 12 - Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi defended his political project and said he was not obsessed with returning to the premier's office as he presented his new book Avanti (Forward) in Rome Wednesday. Among critics he attacked in the book are his predecessor as premier, Enrico Letta, who said Reni had stabbed him in the back in the party coup that brought him to power, and journalist Ferruccio de Bortoli, who claimed Renzi was a mason. "The coup against Letta was fake news, he played the victim," Renzi said, quoting from his book. As for De Bortoli, who also angered Renzi-ite minister Maria Elena Boschi by claiming her banker father had tried to get Unicredit to save his Banca Etruria, the former premier said "De Bortoli put views before reality in claiming I am a mason". On the Banca Etruria case, Renzi said De Bortoli was "motivated by prejudice". Renzi said he was not "obsessed" with becoming premier again and said he would "redo" the December referendum whose failure sparked his resignation. "You learn from your mistakes," Renzi said, "like false friends that leave you". On a self-critical note, he said that sometimes he had played the "salesman" rather than the "statesman" in communicating his policies, after his famed vow to implement one reform a month at the start of his tenure. He said that "many" of the reforms had turned out to be good, but "some were less so". In other remarks, Renzi said he would not forgive those who had released false information in a probe into civil service procurement agency CONSIP, implicating his father. He also said that Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini's remark earlier this week that Fascist buildings should be torn down because they made partisan groups feel bad walking past them was "madness...I wouldn't like to lose the whole of EUR". Renzi also aimed a barb at the splitters of the Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP), claiming they had left the PD to "make sure they keep their seats". The PD leader also vowed that a law making citizens of immigrant children born on Italian soil would be passed before the end of the legislative term early next year.