MP denies anti-Semitism over eyebrows-circumcision jibe

Rome, July 12 - An Italian MP on Wednesday denied any anti-Semitic intent after publishing a jibe on Facebook asking if a Jewish colleague had bushy eyebrows because he wanted to "cover the marks of the circumcision". "There was no anti-Semitism," said Massimo Corsaro, a member of a group of lawmakers close to former Puglia Governor Raffaele Fitto that broke away from Forza Italia, regarding the comment directed at Democratic Party (PD) MP Emanuele Fiano. "I intended to call him a dickhead". Fiano is the author of bill that seeks to tighten up the law against apology for Fascism.