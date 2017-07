Alleged fixed tenders in Bari province, 12 arrested (2)

Bari, July 12 - Carabinieri and tax police on Wednesday arrested 12 people and conducted many searches in relation to a probe into allegedly fixed public tenders in the southern province of Bari, sources said. The operation involved raids in Rome, Bari, Altamura, Acquaviva delle Fonti and Castellana Grotte and other towns in the province of Bari. Among those arrested were Altamura Mayor Giacinto Forte, the deputy leader of the Democratic Party in Acquaviva delle Fonti Roberto, Ottorino Tisci, and Puglia regional public works pointman Giovanni Giannini. Police found a stash of banknotes in the home of one of the arrested businessmen.