Umbria Jazz Festival to be part of two fests in China

Perugia, July 12 - The Umbria Jazz Festival will be part of two major events in China, the festivals of Wulong and Changsha, organizers said on Wednesday. The ongoing Umbria Jazz Fest runs through July 16. The artistic director of the annual Umbria jazz event, Carlo Pagnotta announced the cooperation with the two Chinese cities. Pagnotta in 2016 organized the first jazz festival in Chengdu, China. "If jazz has become popular around the world, why shouldn't it also be in China?", he said. The two Chinese festivals will see the participation of band Funk Off and the Sousaphonix project of Mauro Ottolini, who will perform on July 28-29 in Wulong, which has 35 million residents in the Chongqing district. The Funk Off quartet of Fabrizio Bosso, Karima, Allan Harris and Samy Miller & The Congregation will play on October 1-7 in Changsha, which is the capital of Hunan province and has 14 million inhabitants. Liu Kai, the general manager of HB Town Changha, said that some seven million people and about 100 'media' outlets are expected to attend the festivals.