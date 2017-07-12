Risks to banking system fading says Visco

Rome, July 12 - The risks to the Italian banking system are fading thanks to the rescues of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and Vento lenders Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the AGM of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) Wednesday. "The solutions for the bankrupt firms and the economic recovery are dispelling the risks of the system holding," Visco said. He said the MPS and other rescues "have removed the extreme risk factors that in the last few months have weighed, especially in the perception of financial operators". In order to "consolidate the results achieved it is now necessary to implement the business plans with commitment and determination". ABI President Antonio Patuelli, on the other hand, voiced "indignation" over "various elements that emerged on the banks that went into crisis, and we await the outcome of trials".