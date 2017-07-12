Soccer: Donnarumma says never had doubts about Milan future

Milan, July 12 - Gianluigi 'Gigio' Donnarumma said Wednesday he had "never had doubts" about his future lying with Milan after signing a long-awaited contract extension until 2021 Tuesday. "I'm over the moon and proud to be at Milan, I was born and bred here, there was never any doubt in my head," said the 18-year-old shot stopper, widely seen as heir to Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon, at the presentation of the deal at Milan headquarters, Casa Milan. Donnarumma only signed after weeks in which he was accused by fans of being a mercenary after flirting with Real Madrid, and only after his younger brother Antonio's move from a Greek club was included in the deal. "I'm sorry for those fans who felt betrayed but that (the move to Real) was not in my head. "I thank the fans for always supporting me in these two years". Donnarumma, who will get a salary of six million euros a season, reiterated that "I apologise to the fans, also because I read things I didn't want to see," referring to his alleged attempts to have his fee hiked by threatening the move to the Spanish giants. "I really didn't want to hurt them and I hope things get back to the way they were before (the transfer flap)". Before signing autographs and posing for selfies with the 50 or so supporters present, Donnarumma spoke of his goals, saying "we really want to get back into the Champions League this season". Referring to the controversy about his brother, he insisted that "it was (CEO Marco) Fassone and (Director of Football Massimiliano) Mirabelli who really wanted Antonio". The younger Donnarumma also signed a four-year contract and will be one his brother's reserves. Referring to another media flap, about him deserting his bookkeepign school leaving exams for a trip to Ibiza, Donnarumma said "I promise you I'll sit the exams next year". Mirabelli said "Donnarumma's renewal will go down in history". He said Milan had been "inflexible" in the talks and "Antonio Donnarumma is not a parcel that had to be included to get the deal done". Fassone said "Gigio's doubts were understandable, in an 18-year-old". He said he was "happy he chose Milan, fully backing the new club". Milan recently ended the trophy-filled Berlusconi era and came under new Chinese ownership. Donnarumma began his career with Milan in 2015, becoming the second-youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A, aged 16 years and 242 days. He immediately broke into the starting line-up, earning a reputation as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the world. He also broke the record as the youngest Italy under-21 player ever to play, aged 17 years and 28 days in March 2016. Six months later, he made his senior international debut, becoming the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear for Italy, aged 17 years and 189 days. He has four Italy caps.