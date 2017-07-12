Turin

'Road rage' man says didn't mean to kill (2)

'Tried to steer out of motorbike's way' says van driver

Turin, July 12 - A driver who crashed his van into a couple on a motorbike after they overtook him Sunday, killing the woman, said Wednesday he "didn't want to kill". Maurizio De Giulio said "I only wanted to reach them to get the license number, since the lad had hit my wing mirror". De Giulio, 51, is accused of murder and grievous bodily harm, aggravated by futile motives. "The bike slowed down and I tried to steer (out of its way)." he said. Turin prosecutors want De Giulio's arrest to be confirmed and him to be kept in custody. The crash north of Turin killed 27-year-old Elisa Ferrero. Prosecutors say he deliberately hit the motorbike at Condove, in the Val di Susa area, killing Ferrero who was travelling on it with her boyfriend, after a row over overtaking. The boyfriend, Matteo Penna, is in a coma in Turin's CTO hospital. De Giulio tested above the legal limit for alcohol while behind the wheel.

