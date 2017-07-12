Padoan hails economic recovery, turning point for banks

Rome, July 12 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday told an Italian Banking Association (ABI) assembly that government policies to boost economic recovery were going in the right direction. "The trend of GDP and deficit and the stabilization of debt appear to indicate that the speed of consolidation of the period has given good results" and "suggests to continue along the path taken so far" said Padoan. The economy minister stressed that "growth is the main road to cut down debt". Padoan also told the assembly that the "banking system is at a turning point and can and must become a fundamental component to boost growth". He stressed that a turning point was not only achieved thanks to a solution for troubled Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and two medium-sized Veneto lenders but also through economic recovery and the important role of reforms "like those to recover assets and manage insolvencies". "The effort to reform must be maintained and strengthened", he added. "European authorities at Ecofin and Eurogroup meetings confirmed that operations" to rescue MPS and two Veneto lenders "took place in the full respect of EU rules that showed a high level of flexibility", more than expected, he noted. The economy minister also said that tax cuts needed to be carefully evaluated. "We must evaluate with attention how to use the fiscal space, if limited", he said. "Not all tax cuts have the same effect on growth and employment".