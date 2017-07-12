Di Maio meets Frontex, 'Italy sold out for 80 euros'

Rome, July 12 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said Wednesday that Italy had been "sold out" in relation to the Triton operation in the Mediterranean. "We are meeting Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri. After clarifying in a European Parliament session, he confirmed that Triton, wanted by (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi, foresees that all migrants are taken to Italy," he said on Facebook. "This is the truth. They sold us out for 80 euros, transforming us into the biggest port in Europe, thinking they could treat us like idiots".