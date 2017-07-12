Renzi says will never stop political 'scrap' drive (2)

Rome, July 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that he will never stop his drive to renovate Italy's political class by "scrapping" the old guard. The former Florence mayor's rise to be head of the ruling centre-left PD and become Italy's youngest premier in 2014 was fuelled by him portraying himself as the "demolition man" of Italian politics. He quit as premier after his government's flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum in December. But he was re-elected PD chief with a landslide earlier this year and is gearing up to win back his old job at the head of government in elections next year with the publication of a new book - Avanti (Forward). "I'll never put the word scrap in the attic. It's my word," Renzi, who this week proposed scrapping the Fiscal Compact, told RTL radio. He added, however, that he agreed with those who said he needed to be "more inclusive". Renzi also pledged that the centre-left group will give its full support to Premier Poalo Gentiloni's government until the end of the current parliamentary term. as he presented the book. "There is no division between the PD and the government's work," Renzi said. "There isn't today and there won't be for all the months ahead until the end of the parliament," he continued, adding there was a "total match of viewpoints and the full support of the PD for the government's work".