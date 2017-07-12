Other States say No to Italy's migrant-ports request-Frontex (3)

Strasbourg

Strasbourg, July 12 - Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri said Wednesday that other EU member States were not willing to agree to Italy's request for asylum seekers saved in the southern Mediterranean to be taken to ports in other countries. "I heard an Italian request, but I did not hear willingness from other member States," Leggeri said regarding a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday and Rome's request that Triton operation ships disembark in other countries. "It's a complex issue, above all for political reasons. "It is not up to Frontex to resolve political issues". Leggeri told the European Parliament on Wednesday that Italy was under "extraordinary pressure" due to the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "Yesterday there was a meeting in Warsaw to see how the operative plan (of Triton) can be improved and strengthened," he said, "to see how the solidarity to support Italy can be improved so that it can face this extraordinary pressure". Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, meanwhile, said Wednesday that his 2014-16 government was not to blame for the European Union mechanism that sees all asylum seekers rescued in the southern Mediterranean taken to Italy. "The 2003 Dublin Regulation, (with the Silvio) Berlusconi government, imposed that reception should be at the first country the migrant arrives," Renzi said as he presented his new book, Avanti. "In 2015 Italy confirmed this principle because it couldn't change it. We proposed changing it but they said No".

