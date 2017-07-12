Italy takes migrants due to Dublin Regulation- Renzi

Rome, July 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that his 2014-16 government was not to blame for the European Union mechanism that sees all asylum seekers rescued in the southern Mediterranean taken to Italy. "The 2003 Dublin Regulation, (with the Silvio) Berlusconi government, imposed that reception should be at the first country the migrant arrives," Renzi said as he presented his new book, Avanti. "In 2015 Italy confirmed this principle because it couldn't change it. We proposed changing it but they said No".