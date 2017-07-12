No PD-govt divisions, says Renzi

Rome
12/07/2017
Rome, July 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Wednesday pledged that the centre-left group will give its full support to Premier Poalo Gentiloni's government until the end of the current parliamentary term. "There is no division between the PD and the government's work," Renzi said as he presented his new book - Avanti (Forward). "There isn't today and there won't be for all the months ahead until the end of the parliament," he continued, adding there was a "total match of viewpoints and the full support of the PD for the government's work".
