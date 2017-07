Convicted cop killer released on probation

Milan, July 12 - A minors' court in Milan on Wednesday ruled that Remi Nikolic, who was convicted for the 2012 murder of a local police officer when he was 17, can be released on probation after five years in jail. Nikolic, who is today 23, was behind the wheel of an SUV when he ran over and killed local police officer Niccolò Savarino in Milan in January 2012. He was later arrested in Hungary and sentenced by an Italian court to nine years and eight months in prison on voluntary manslaughter charges.