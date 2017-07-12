Other States say No to Italy's migrant-ports request-Frontex

Strasbourg
Strasbourg, July 12 - Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri said Wednesday that other EU member States were not willing to agree to Italy's request for asylum seekers saved in the southern Mediterranean to be taken to ports in other countries. "I heard an Italian request, but I did not hear willingness from other member States," Leggeri said regarding a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday and Rome's request that Triton operation ships disembark in other countries.
