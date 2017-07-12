Renzi says will never stop political 'scrap' drive

Rome, July 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that he will never stop his drive to renovate Italy's political class by "scrapping" the old guard. The former Florence mayor's rise to be head of the ruling centre-left PD and become Italy's youngest premier in 2004 was fuelled by him portraying himself as the "demolition man" of Italian politics. He quit as premier after his government's flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum in December. But he was re-elected PD chief with a landslide earlier this year and is gearing up to win back his old job at the head of government in elections next year with the publication of a new book. "I'll never put the word scrap in the attic. It's my word," Renzi, who this week proposed scrapping the Fiscal Compact, told RTL radio. He added, however, that he agreed with those who said he needed to be "more inclusive".