Parma

Suspect detained in Milan over murder of mum, sister

Nfum Patience, 43, and daughter Magdalene, 11 killed Tuesday

Suspect detained in Milan over murder of mum, sister

Parma, July 12 - Police in Milan on Wednesday arrested Solomon Nyantakyi, 21, on suspicion of killing his mother Nfum Patience, 43, and sister Magdalene, 11, according to investigative sources. The report has not been officially confirmed yet. The mother, who was from Ghana but had been residing in Italy for several years, and her daughter were stabbed to death at their apartment in the northern city of Parma. Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday night by another son, Raymond.

