Suspect detained in Milan over murder of mum, sister

Parma
12/07/2017
Parma, July 12 - Police in Milan on Wednesday arrested Solomon Nyantakyi, 21, on suspicion of killing his mother Nfum Patience, 43, and sister Magdalene, 11, according to investigative sources. The report has not been officially confirmed yet. The mother, who was from Ghana but had been residing in Italy for several years, and her daughter were stabbed to death at their apartment in the northern city of Parma. Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday night by another son, Raymond.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online