Italy sees step forward on migrants with Triton revision

Rome, July 12 - The Italian government has expressed satisfaction after it was agreed that the Triton patrol, search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean will be revised at a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday. EU border agency Frontex said EU member States will have to meet a commitment to reinforce the operation after a meeting with an Italian delegation. Italy asked for rescued migrants to be taken to ports in other EU States not just Italy. The Italian interior ministry described the outcome as "another step forward". Interior Minister Marco Minniti will be in Berlin on Wednesday and Tripoli on Thursday for talks.