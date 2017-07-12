Italy sees step forward on migrants with Triton revision

Rome
12/07/2017
Rome, July 12 - The Italian government has expressed satisfaction after it was agreed that the Triton patrol, search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean will be revised at a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday. EU border agency Frontex said EU member States will have to meet a commitment to reinforce the operation after a meeting with an Italian delegation. Italy asked for rescued migrants to be taken to ports in other EU States not just Italy. The Italian interior ministry described the outcome as "another step forward". Interior Minister Marco Minniti will be in Berlin on Wednesday and Tripoli on Thursday for talks.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online