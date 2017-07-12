Umbria Jazz Festival pays homage to Tenco

(ANSAmed) - Perugia, July 11 - Singers and song-writers and jazz musicians have paid homage to Italian icon Luigi Tenco on the 50th anniversary of his death at this year's Umbria Jazz Festival in Perugia. A concert on Sunday night at the Santa Giuliana arena in the Umbria city was a tribute to the late singer and song-writer. The performance was part of a project over the past few festivals to celebrate jazz together with Italy's leading singers and song-writers including the late Fabrizio De Andrè, Lucio Dalla and Lucio Battisti who have given a key contribution to the Italian jazz genre. The concert kicked off with jazz pianist Danilo Rea who played a medley of songs written by De Andrè. Singer and song-writer Gino Paoli then sang Tenco's "Vedrai vedrai" (you'll see, you'll see) , with Rea at the piano, followed by Umberto Bindi with "Il Nostro Concerto" (our concert). The concert continued with a number of classics written by Paoli, including "Fingere di te" (pretending for you), "Sapore di sale" (salt flavor), "La gatta" (the female cat), "Che cosa c'è" (what is it), "Senza fine" (endless), "Una lunga storia d'amore" (a long love story). Paoli and Rea are a well-consolidated duo who have been performing together before this year's festival. The first part of the concert closed with Paoli's "Il cielo in una stanza" (the sky in a room) performed by Italian rock group Negramaro with lead Giuliano Sangiorgi and jazz trumpet player Paolo Fresu. Then Italian singer Gaetano Curreri and Fresu took the stage, another well-established duo who last performed together at the Umbria Jazz Winter event with their rendition of classics and less-known music written by De Andrè and Dalla. Trumpeter Mauro Ottolini subsequently directed the Perugia Chamber Orchestra in the last part of the concert. Ottolini has created a number of original projects to pay homage to Tenco, including his recent CD "Tenco, come ti vedono gli altri" (Tenco, the way others see you) with a number of classics by the song-writer rearranged with a jazz twist. The final song was "Ciao amore ciao" (good bye love, good bye) for a last homage to Tenco and to all of the evening's protagonists.