Dozen probed in building collapse that killed 8

Naples, July 11 - A dozen people were served notice of investigation Tuesday in Friday's collapse of a building at Torre Annunziata near Naples that killed eight people including two children. Most of those probed are the residents and owners of surrounding buildings, sources said. Possible charges include multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster, police said. About 20 relatives of those killed were informed of their rights to file suit. An autopsy is pending, as well as an examination of the collapse site.