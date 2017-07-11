Detention centre for mothers and children opens in Rome

Rome, July 11 - A detention centre for incarcerated mothers with children, the first of its kind in Italy, was inaugurated amid protest on Tuesday in Rome, at a ceremony attended by officials including Italian Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi. The centre is housed in a former luxury villa that was confiscated by the authorities as part of an organised crime bust. Orlando called protests against the 600-square-metre centre, which is located in a wealthy section of the EUR neighbourhood and was financed by the Italian Postal Service, "classist and racist". "(The protesters) will realise in a few years that this structure won't have changed their lives," Orlando said. "Our goal is to make it so that children never have to enter prisons again," Raggi said. The centre, called "Leda's House", is named after Leda Colombini, a union leader and MP who was a well-known volunteer at Rome's Regina Coeli prison. She died in 2011 at age 82 in front of the prison, after having attended a meeting to discuss the problems associated with incarcerated mothers and their children living in prisons with them. There are currently four women from Rome's Rebibbia Prison who are detained at the new centre, each of them living together with their respective children, one each for a total of four. Two more children are waiting to join their mothers who are already living at the centre, and the centre is also expected to soon host two more incarcerated women and their children.