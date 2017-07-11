Summer forest fires being fought via air (2)

Rome
11/07/2017
Rome, July 11 - Italy's fleet of Canadair aircraft were again at work on Tuesday, coordinated by the Civil Protection Department, to fight forest fires that have been burning in many parts of Italy over the last few days. Thirty-seven requests for air assistance were received and the situation is especially serious in southern Italy. A wildfire raged on Mt Vesuvius on a front of more than two kilometres with fire services saying "it looks like an eruption" of the dormant volcano overlooking Naples. Two restaurants and some homes had to be evacuated at nearby Torre del Greco as Legambiente environmental group said "it smells of corruption", alluding to arson for profit. The mayor of Vesuvius town Ottaviano, Luca Capasso, said "it's a national emergency". A blaze that broke out yesterday near Enna in Sicily is under control but the Catania-Palermo rail line was suspended due to fires. Popular television entertainer Rosario Fiorello said via Facebook that the area of Messina "seems like Rome set alight by Nero". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said forest fires in the area of the capital were almost four times higher than last year. "We have discussed the measures to adopt to combat this emergency at the prefect's office," said Raggi.
