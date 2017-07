Soccer: Donnarumma signs for Milan until 2021 (2)

Milan, July 11 - Eighteen-year-old goalkeeping phenom Gianluigi Donnarumma on Tuesday signed a contract extension that will keep him at AC Milan until 2021 earning six million euros per season. His younger brother Antonio also became a Milan player in the deal engineered by agent Mino Raiola. The deal came after weeks in which 'Gigio', widely seen as heir to legendary Italy and Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon, was widely linked to Real Madrid, and after initial resistance to including his brother in the package.