Naples, July 11 - A wildfire raged on Mt Vesuvius on a front of more than two kilometres Tuesday, with fire services saying "it looks like an eruption" of the dormant volcano overlooking Naples. Two restaurants and some homes had to be evacuated at nearby Torre del Greco as Legambiente environmental group said "it smells of corruption", alluding to arson for profit. The mayor of Vesuvius town Ottaviano, Luca Capasso, said "it's a national emergency".