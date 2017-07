Over 300,000 millionaire families in Italy, 1.2% of total

Rome, July 11 - Italy has 307,000 millionaire families, or 1.2% of the total, who possess 20.9% of Italy's financial wealth, according to a new report. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reports in Global Wealth 2017: Transforming the Client Experience" that there will be 433,000 millionaire families in 2021, 1.6% of total and with a 23.9% share of national wealth. On a global level, BCG said, the number of millionaire families rose 7% in a year, reaching about 18 million worldwide - 1% of total and holding 45% of global wealth. "Private financial wealth is continuing to surge worldwide," said the report.