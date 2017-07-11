Rome

Insieme will be party not alliance - Bersani (2)

'Great alternative to the looming right' says MDP figure

Insieme will be party not alliance - Bersani

Rome, July 11 - The Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP) and former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field will form "a great force alternative to the looming right" along with other leftist groups, MDP bigwig Pier Luigi Bersani said Tuesday. He said the platform of the new party, to be called Insieme (Together), would be based on "jobs, healthcare and taxes". Opinion polls on the new party's strength vary widely, from about 5% to about 10%. The MDP is a splinter from the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), formed by former PD leader Bersani and others after disagreements with PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi. photo: Bersani (L) and Pisapia

