Trieste named European Science Capital 2020 (2)

Trieste, July 11 - Trieste will be European Science Capital in 2020, the head of the Trieste International Foundation, Stefano Fantoni, announced Tuesday at a press conference with Friuli Governor Debora Serracchiani and Trieste Mayor Roberto Dipiazza. Trieste beat Dutch university cities Leiden and The Hague in the final vote, Fantoni said. Education Minister Valeria Fedeli said the choice of Trieste was a "source of national pride".