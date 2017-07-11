Rimini

Nicky Hayden's family ask damages from driver

Former MotoGP champ died from bike-car crash injuries in May

Rimini, July 11 - The family of Nicky Hayden has asked for compensation from the driver of the car that crashed into the former MotoGP champ's bicycle inflicting deadly injuries near Rimini on May 17, local newspapers said Tuesday. According to the Rimini edition of the Resto del Carlino daily, the family has written to the 30-year-old Italian man from Morciano who is being probed for vehicular homicide. An expert is currently examining the scene to see if Hayden gave right of way at the junction where the accident happened. Hayden died of his injuries at Cesena's Bufalini Hospital on May 22. The 2006 MotoGP champ was 35. The Kentuckian rider, who had joined the Superbike circuit last year, went through the windscreen of a car that hit him while he was training at Misano Adriatico, suffering severe brain damage and abdominal injuries.

