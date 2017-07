Structural newspaper industry crisis - AGCOM (2)

Rome, July 11 - A "structural" newspaper industry crisis is continuing with earnings down 6.6% in 2016, Italian communications authority AGCOM said Tuesday. It said ad revenue was 7.7% down. "We are witnessing a continual structural drop in paper copies, for years marked by an unstoppable decline which reached 43% in the five years from 2011 to 2016," AGCOM said. The TV market, on the other hand, was showing "signs of recovery", AGCOM said.