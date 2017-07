AGCOM says No to web giant self-regulation of fake news

Rome, July 11 - Self-regulation by Web giants on fake news is not enough and legislation is urgently needed on the "very serious" phenomenon, Italian communications authority AGCOM said Tuesday. It said the "voluminous, instantaneous and uncontrolled diffusion of deliberately falsified or manipulated news" required "legislative intervention", noting that Web giants had promised "algorithms" to remove fake news but pointing out that they were the "main free users of information".