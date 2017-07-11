Relaunch relations with Italy says Sisi (3)

Cairo, July 11 - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday received a delegation led by Senate defence committee chair Nicola Latorre and said he wanted to relaunch ties with Italy. "Egypt aspires to develop its historical relations that tie it to Italy and to relaunch them," MENA news agency said, citing presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef. Sisi also stated his "confidence in the capacity of relations between the two countries to overcome the various challenges". Sisi stressed the importance of boosting parliamentary visits "to lend fresh impetus to the privileged ties of friendship between the Egyptian and Italian peoples". Italian-Egyptian ties have been strained by the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian university researcher tortured and murdered in Cairo early in 2016. Italy has yet to send an ambassador back to Cairo after protesting delays in investigating the case. Egypt has denied that its security apparatus, frequently accused of repressing and disappearing opponents, had anything to do with Cambridge University researcher Regeni's death. Successive Italian governments have vowed to help Regeni's parents get to the truth of the death of their son, who was working on Egyptian trade unions.