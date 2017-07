Roma girl, 3, dies in overheated car

Naples, July 11 - A three-and-a-half-year-old Roma girl died in an overheated car amid a party among other Gypsy children in a travellers' camp at Scampia in Naples Monday afternoon. Medical sources said Martina, the daughter of a Serbian Roma couple, spent several hours on the front seat of her grandfather's car. She apparently died of heat stroke and asphyxiation but an autopsy will provide confirmation of this, medical sources said. LOcal members of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party on Tuesday wrote to Interior Minister Marco Minniti urging measures to improve life in the Scampia camp.