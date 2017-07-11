Milan

Riina fit to stand trial - judges (3)

Milan, July 11 - A Milan court on Tuesday ruled that Toto' Riina is fit to stand trial, dismissing an appeal by the defence lawyers for the ailing Cosa Nostra boss of bosses. Riina is a defendant in a trial over alleged threats to the director of the city's Opera prison, Giacinto Siciliano. A report by Parma hospital doctors to the trial said that Riina was "cooperative" while stressing that he was in "constantly" in danger of "a sudden death" because of a heart condition. The ruling is set to influence Riina's bid to be released from prison because of his physical condition. The supreme Court of Cassation recently said he was entitled to a dignified death and instructed a detention review court to say whether he should be freed, sparking protests from the relatives of his many victims. Last month the parliamentary anti-mafia commission visited Riina in the Parma jail to assess whether he ought to be freed or released to house arrest. After the visit commission Chair Rosy Bindi said Riina is "in continuous conditions of treatment and assistance which, to say the last, are identical, if not better, than those he might enjoy if freed or under house arrest". Bindi, who said Riina was still effectively the capo di tutti i capi, said he was "amply assured the right, above all, to a dignified death and thus, when it happens, to die in a dignified manner, unless one wants to postulate the existence of a right to die outside prison which is not recognised by the law". Bindi also stressed "he is still the boss of bosses, he is extremely dangerous".

