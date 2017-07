Raggi asks for 1.8 bn euros more for Rome's spending needs

Rome, July 11 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday asked central government for "1.8 billion euros more" to meet the Italian capital's spending needs. "Will you give us special powers or not?" demanded the first citizen, a member of comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Raggi noted that Rome has "2.9 million residents paying taxes for a city that has to provide services for 4/4.5 million citizens".