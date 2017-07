Riina fit to stand trial - judges

Milan, July 11 - A Milan court on Tuesday ruled that Toto' Riina is fit to stand trial, dismissing an appeal by the defence lawyers for the ailing Cosa Nostra boss of bosses. Riina is a defendant in a trial over alleged treats to the director of the city's Opera prison, Giacinto Siciliano. A report by Parma hospital doctors to the trial said that Riina was "cooperative" while stressing that he was in "constantly" in danger of "a sudden death" because of a heart condition.