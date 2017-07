Body of one of 3 missing in Sardinian lake found

Cagliari, July 11 - Scuba divers on Tuesday found the body of one of three people who have been missing since July 1 after taking a trip on a small boat on Lake Mulargia in central Sardinia. The body has not yet been identified. The three people who went missing are Remo Frau, 50; Franco Sirigu, 41; and Frau's stepchild Nicosur, 17.