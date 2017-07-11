Rome

Summer forest fires being fought via air

Situation critical in south, Messina like 'Nero's Rome'

Summer forest fires being fought via air

Rome, July 11 - Italy's fleet of Canadair aircraft were again at work on Tuesday, coordinated by the Civil Protection Department, to fight forest fires that have been burning in many parts of Italy over the last few days. Eighteen requests for air assistance have been received and the situation is especially serious in southern Italy. A blaze that broke out yesterday near Enna in Sicily is under control but the Catania-Palermo rail line was suspended due to fires. Popular television entertainer Rosario Fiorello said via Facebook that the area of Messina "seems like Rome set alight by Nero". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said forest fires in the area of the capital were almost four times higher than last year. "We have discussed the measures to adopt to combat this emergency at the prefect's office," said Raggi.

