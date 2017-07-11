Italy's migrant requests to EU just-Greece's Mouzalas (2)

(ANSAmed) - Rome, July 11 - Greek Migration Minister Ioannis Mouzalas said Tuesday that he backed Italy's request for more help from the European Union in dealing with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "Italy's requests to Europe are just," Mouzalas told ANSA. "A European and international problem cannot have a national solution. European solidarity is not an sentimental or ethical problem, it is a legal obligation. "I agree with what (Italian Interior) Minister (Marco) Minniti said in Tallinn. It's not possible for rescues to be international but the reception national". Rome has proposed that some of the asylum seekers rescued in the southern Mediterranean be taken to ports in other EU countries, instead of them all being directed to Italy. France, Spain, Germany and several other member States have come out against the proposal.