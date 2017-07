Italy 2nd-last in EU for Internet use at 60%-AGCOM

Rome, July 11 - Italy remains second-last in the European Union for Internet use, even though the percentage of people only grew three percentage points to climb to 60% in 2016, national communications authority AGCOM said in its annual report on Tuesday. AGCOM President Angelo Cardani said Italy was below the EU average for online shopping, banking and video on demand. It is in line with the average for social media use and above average for the consumption of digital content such as music, videos and games, he said.