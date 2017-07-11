Senate committee approves vaccines decree (2)

Rome
11/07/2017
Rome, July 11 - The Senate's health and hygiene committee has approved the government's decree making vaccines obligatory for school admission. The package, which the government is putting to a confidence vote, lands on the floor of the Upper House later on Tuesday. The decree has been amended in the Senate, reducing the number of vaccines obligatory for admission to nursery and elementary schools for children up to six from 12 to 10, while four other are strongly recommended. The legislation has also been changed to reduce the fines for parents who fail to respect the law and remove the threat of these parents losing custody of their children. The government passed the decree after Italy suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism. Some have blamed past statements by members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for contributing to the skepticism, which has seen vaccine coverage rates drop. The anti-establishment group has denied being against vaccines. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, a member of the Northern League, has said his region intends to challenge the decree at the Constitutional Court.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"
di Domenico Bertè
Giovane agricoltore muore schiacciato dal trattore
di Armando Scuteri
Emergenza incendi, gli aggiornamenti
di Domenico Bertè
Incendi, notte da incubo
a Messina
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online