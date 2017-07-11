Senate committee approves vaccines decree (2)

Rome, July 11 - The Senate's health and hygiene committee has approved the government's decree making vaccines obligatory for school admission. The package, which the government is putting to a confidence vote, lands on the floor of the Upper House later on Tuesday. The decree has been amended in the Senate, reducing the number of vaccines obligatory for admission to nursery and elementary schools for children up to six from 12 to 10, while four other are strongly recommended. The legislation has also been changed to reduce the fines for parents who fail to respect the law and remove the threat of these parents losing custody of their children. The government passed the decree after Italy suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism. Some have blamed past statements by members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for contributing to the skepticism, which has seen vaccine coverage rates drop. The anti-establishment group has denied being against vaccines. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, a member of the Northern League, has said his region intends to challenge the decree at the Constitutional Court.